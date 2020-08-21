Chicago Mayor Bans Protests On Her Block: ‘I Have a Right To Make Sure My Home Is Secure’

Chicago’s far-left Mayor Lori Lightfoot has defended the ban on protests on the block where she lives, telling reporters that she has a right to make sure her home is secure.

“I think that residents of this city, understanding the nature of the threats that we are receiving on a daily basis, on a daily basis, understand I have a right to make sure that my home is secure,” Lightfoot said.

In June Mayor Lightfoot ordered Chicagoans not to use guns to defend themselves against violent criminals even though the city has descended into lawlessness and chaos under her leadership. Now she is now receiving 24/7 protection from cops including officers stationed at the residence she shares with her wife.

Comparisons to how the Police Department has protected previous mayors’ homes are unfair, Lightfoot told reporters, because “this is a different time like no other.”

Chicago Tribune report: Aside from the expanded police presence to block protesters from reaching her home, Lightfoot already receives 24/7 protection from cops including officers stationed at the residence. The aggressive policing has sometimes siphoned away resources from the area’s police district, some sources with knowledge of the situation said, leading to quiet grumbling.

Both Lightfoot and Brown noted there are laws on the books banning residential protests, but Brown acknowledged the Police Department does not always enforce them. Brown said the city tries to give “wiggle room” for protesters.

Brown also cited instances where peaceful protests have been “hijacked” by agitators as reason for keeping demonstrators off Lightfoot’s block.

“We have seen very peaceful First Amendment protests for the most part but embedded in each of those protests have been very violent people. And they’re embedded. They put up umbrellas. And they come for a fight,” Brown said. “So we have to prepare for what we’ve seen.”