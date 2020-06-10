Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is now asking retailers, including Walmart, to not leave the city following the widespread looting that saw some businesses destroyed.
After the recent riots, some retailers are having second thoughts about remaining in certain lawless cities.
Per WBBM News:
Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest.
Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago.
“I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what’s left so it doesn’t perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Who can blame these companies if they leave the cities?
The same thing is happening in Minneapolis:
The cities hit by riots will be damaged by it for a long time.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Merriam-Webster Agrees to Edit Definition of ‘Racism’ After Woman Complains - June 10, 2020
- Chicago Mayor Asks Walmart Not to Leave Her City - June 10, 2020
- Black Lives Matter Demands Boston Spends $15M on Jobs for Illegals - June 10, 2020