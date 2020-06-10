Chicago Mayor Asks Walmart Not to Leave Her City

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is now asking retailers, including Walmart, to not leave the city following the widespread looting that saw some businesses destroyed.

After the recent riots, some retailers are having second thoughts about remaining in certain lawless cities.

Per WBBM News:

Mayor Lightfoot said she’s hopeful major retailers will reopen the Chicago stores that were looted or otherwise damaged during protests surrounding George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota. But, she’s unsure of one of the biggest. Mayor Lightfoot said she was on a conference call with Walmart and other major retailers that had stores looted or heavily damaged during the unrest in Chicago. She said she pleaded with them to not abandon Chicago. “I think in the case of Walmart, what they were focused on was assessing the damage. They are doing an effort to donate fresh produce, to the extent of what’s left so it doesn’t perish, and other perishables, and they are taking their time, as I would expect.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Who can blame these companies if they leave the cities?

The same thing is happening in Minneapolis:

A manufacturing company that has been in Minneapolis since 1987 has decided to leave the city.



The company’s owner said he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the recent riots: “They don’t care about my business.” https://t.co/rMcZgudJCb — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020

Dear Minneapolis, once you drive the business (and their tax revenue) and the job (and their tax revenue) out of your city, do you expect me to pay your bills?



Guess again https://t.co/NJPukyL0kT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 8, 2020

The cities hit by riots will be damaged by it for a long time.