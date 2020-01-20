Cher: ‘Trump’s Re-election Will Make Him King And The US As We Know It Will Cease To Exist’

According to left-wing activist and pop star Cher, President Trump is set to become a “king” and the United States of America will “cease to exist” as we know it when he wins re-election in November.

“PUTN IS NOW [KING] OF RUSSIA. Trump’s RE~ELECTION WILL MAKE HIM [KING], & [AMERICA] AS”WE KNOW IT”WILL CEASE 2 EXIST,” Cher said in her latest emoji-filled Twitter rant. “[King] Trump’s SHOWN 3 YRS OF ETHICAL & INTELLECTUAL BANKRUPTCY. trump IS THE [death] OF FREEDOM.”

The hysterical pop singer was reacting to news that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the country’s government plan to resign and allow President Putin to rewrite the country’s constitution, a move many experts believe will include provisions for Putin to become prime minister and de facto leader of Russia for life.

As Breitbart’s John Hayward notes:

The UK Guardian observed that while Putin’s changes nominally transfer more power to the legislature, skeptics immediately deduced the true purpose is to consolidate Putin’s power in perpetuity under some new office that would have no term limits while giving him an opportunity to set up a hand-picked presidential successor as the new prime minister. Russian news reports described Mikhail Mishustin, presently head of the Russian Federal Tax Service, as the most likely candidate to replace Medvedev as prime minister.

This latest freakout by the increasingly unstable Cher is similar to another end-of-America-as-we-know-it-because-Trump-Putin prediction she made last June.

“ONLY IMPORTANT THING IS BEATING Trump‼️IF trump WINS 2ND TERM THERE’LL B NO‼️WE WONT B ABLE 2 EXACT PUNISHMENT,OR PUT HIM IN ⛓⛓4 GUTTING OUR GOV,” Cher ranted. “Trump PUTS RICH, CORRUPT,CRONIES IN CHARGE OF AGENCIES THEY KNOW NOTHING ABOUT,4. IF DEMS LOSE THEY CANT CHANGE ANYTHING.”