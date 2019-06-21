Cher: ‘If Trump Wins 2nd Term There Will Be No America!’

November 3, 2020, will mark the end of the United States of America, according to left-wing pop icon Cher, who issued a bizarre warning on Thursday to her 3.7 million Twitter followers.

“ONLY IMPORTANT THING IS BEATING Trump‼️IF trump WINS 2ND TERM THERE’LL B NO‼️,” Cher wrote, in a five-alarm fire all-caps missive. “WE WONT B ABLE 2 EXACT PUNISHMENT,OR PUT HIM IN ⛓⛓4 GUTTING OUR GOV.trump PUTS RICH, CORRUPT,CRONIES IN CHARGE OF AGENCIES THEY KNOW NOTHING ABOUT,4. IF DEMS LOSE THEY CANT CHANGE ANYTHING.”

Cher did not respond to questions asking if she will really leave the United States this time — as she promised in 2016 — if Trump wins again.

Breitbart report:

The left-wing pop icon’s warning to the Democratic Party comes as several 2020 Democratic candidates are trading blows in the wake of former Vice President Joe Biden public praising several segregationist lawmakers, including Jim Eastland and Hermy Talmadge.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said this week, at a fundraiser at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, as he began to explain why civility and the ability to comprise is a vital component to being president. “He never called me boy, he always called me son.”

“Well guess what?” Biden continued. “At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Mere hours after his comments, Biden was taking heat on Wednesday by rival Democratic presidential contenders, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and New York mayor Bill de Blasio.

To say that Biden’s comments weren’t being well received would be an understatement. Author and left-wing activist Ta-Nehisi Coates declared, in response to Biden praising segregationist Democrats, that he “shouldn’t be president.”