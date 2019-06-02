Cher: I Believe Trump Will Put Gay People in Internment Camps

Pop icon Cher has come up with the crazy conspiracy theory that Trump intends to put gay people in “internment camps.”

The left-wing activist’s tweet was in reaction to a BuzzFeed story that admitted that Donald Trump has become the first ever U.S. president to recognize LGBTQ Pride month.

Clearly triggered by this, Cher shockingly accused Trump of looking to put gays in “internment camps.”

“Trump’s 1st Republican Pres.2 Acknowledge LGBT Pride Month. IF trump WINS 2020,HE’LL BE 1ST 2 STRIP U OF’ALL’PROTECTIONS,& PUT U IN INTERNMENT CAMPS‼️HE’LL PUT HIS✋ON UR SHOULDER & STICK HISIN UR BACK.WAKE UP & SMELL PAIN,HIS BASE WANTS U GONE,” Cher said in an unhinged Twitter rant.

Breitbart.com reports: The BuzzFeed story came on the heels of a Friday announcement by the White House recognizing LGBT Pride Month.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation,” the White House statement read, “let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

However, President Trump has been an advocate for LBGTQ people, as Breitbart News entertainment editor Jerome Hudson notes: