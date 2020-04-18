Pop icon Cher launched yet another scathing attack at President Trump on Friday, accusing him of killing Americans who are suffering from coronavirus while his supporters “turn their heads”.
The anti-Trump star posted the incoherent rant to Twitter, citing a Politico article which argued that Trump’s decision to halt funding to the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO) allowed communist China to expand its influence across United Nations agencies.
“I always knew Trump’s stupidity and cruelty could put live American lives in danger, but I didn’t think all the people around him would be accessories. Senators, heads of his agencies, American businesses, mega-donors, all have their hand in the till,” she tweeted.
“These people turn their heads while Trump kills Americans.”
Breitbart.com reports: The singer has repeatedly accused Trump and his Republican allies of actively killing Americans for their own benefit. Earlier this month, the “Believe” singer suggested that Republicans were so desperate to win elections that they were even willing to kill voters in order to do so.
Cher made the comments after the Supreme Court struck down an attempt by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor Tony Evers to postpone voting in their upcoming presidential primary and local elections because of the ongoing pandemic.
Last month, she also described Trump as a “liar and a murderer” after spreading a wild conspiracy that he was holding back vital medical equipment for those infected with the coronavirus. She later deleted the tweet.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Jeff Sessions: Halt Foreign Worker Visas so Americans Can Work and Earn Instead - April 18, 2020
- Cher: Trump Is KILLING Americans While Republicans ‘Turn Their Heads’ - April 18, 2020
- US Attorney Joe DiGenova: Bill Barr Says There Will Be Indictments in Deep State’s Crossfire Hurricane Sham - April 18, 2020