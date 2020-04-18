Cher: Trump Is KILLING Americans While Republicans ‘Turn Their Heads’

Pop icon Cher launched yet another scathing attack at President Trump on Friday, accusing him of killing Americans who are suffering from coronavirus while his supporters “turn their heads”.

The anti-Trump star posted the incoherent rant to Twitter, citing a Politico article which argued that Trump’s decision to halt funding to the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO) allowed communist China to expand its influence across United Nations agencies.

“I always knew Trump’s stupidity and cruelty could put live American lives in danger, but I didn’t think all the people around him would be accessories. Senators, heads of his agencies, American businesses, mega-donors, all have their hand in the till,” she tweeted.

“These people turn their heads while Trump kills Americans.”

Aways Knew trump’s STUPIDITY &CRUELTY Could Put🇺🇸Lives in Danger,But Didn’t Think ALL PPL Around Him Would Be Accessories.SENATORS,HEADS OF HIS AGENCY’S.🇺🇸BUSINESSES,MEGA DONORS, ALL WHO HAVE👋🏻IN THE TILL. THESE PPL TURN HEADS WHILE trump KILLS🇺🇸NS https://t.co/sSwA5bCMs1 — Cher (@cher) April 16, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: The singer has repeatedly accused Trump and his Republican allies of actively killing Americans for their own benefit. Earlier this month, the “Believe” singer suggested that Republicans were so desperate to win elections that they were even willing to kill voters in order to do so.

“UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT”,& REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS IN WISCONSIN R SAYING”U CAN EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT 2 VOTE & RISK DEATH ⚰️,OR STAY HOME & ALLOW REPUBLICANS TO WIN.WHO THE FK ARE THESE PPL⁉️R REPUBLICANS SO DESPERATE 2 WIN THEY’RE WILLING 2KILL 🇺🇸’NS IN THEIR OWN STATE — Cher (@cher) April 7, 2020

Cher made the comments after the Supreme Court struck down an attempt by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor Tony Evers to postpone voting in their upcoming presidential primary and local elections because of the ongoing pandemic.

Last month, she also described Trump as a “liar and a murderer” after spreading a wild conspiracy that he was holding back vital medical equipment for those infected with the coronavirus. She later deleted the tweet.