Cher: Trump Is Bringing The Country Closer To A “Dictatorship”

Joe Biden supporter Cher believes if President Trump wins re-election in November, it will be the “end of democracy” in the US.

Losing it on Twitter, Cher, who is vehemently anti Trump, also claimed that the commander in chief was gradually bringing the country closer to “dictatorship.”

Breitbart reports: The Moonstruck star sounded the alarm in a series of tweets over the weekend in which she also defended the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting. “If trump wins It’s End Of Democracy,&Start Of trump Autocracy.He’ll Have COMPLETE Control,” Cher tweeted.

Cher then falsely accused the president of ripping mail boxes out of sidewalks and smashing sorting machines. She then made the wild claim that President Trump will also try to dismantle the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Army, and police forces around the country — despite the president’s well-documented pro-cop and pro-military record.

If trump wins It’s End Of Democracy,&Start Of trump Autocracy.He’ll Have COMPLETE Control.He GUTTED

As Breitbart has previously reported, the removal and replacement of mailboxes is a regular part of U.S. Postal Service operations. Despite this, left-wing celebrities are using photos of routine mailbox replacements to fan the flames of panic. The Obama-Biden administration removed 14,000 mailboxes over the five fiscal years ending in 2017, without causing much of a fuss from the media.

Cher then accused President Trump of turning the country into a dictatorship. “Step By Step We Go Closer 2 Dictatorship,” she tweeted, alleging that the president is “Gutting Post Office 2 Stop MAIL IN Voting.”