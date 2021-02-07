Cher Thanked God As Joe Biden Took Off On Air Force One

Cher took to Twitter to tell her 3.8 million followers that she cried, smiled and thanked God after President Biden departed Washington DC for Delaware on Friday.

The Left-wing pop star said that “President Joseph Biden jr Has Just Taken Off On Air Force One” she then added “I’m Smiling & Crying” while thanking God.

The president departed the nation’s capital on Friday, heading to Delaware to spend time with his family. This was his first departure from DC since taking office but it also comes as the CDC warns that Americans should avoid air travel as the second wave of the pandemic continues to sweep the country.

A CDC travel alert last updated February 2 reads: “Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. CDC recommends that you do not travel at this time. Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19”

However, Bidens press secretary Jen Psaki defended his trip saying: the “key” is “ensuring that people don’t take steps to make others vulnerable….. Delaware is his home, and he looks forward to spending the weekend there and some time with his family”