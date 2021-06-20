Cher Still Feels Like She ‘Needs to Wear a Mask Outside’ Even Though She’s Vaccinated

Cher has revealed that she still feels the need to wear a face mask even though she has been vaccinated for coronavirus.

The Trump hating singer/actress was discussing vaccine hesitancy and life after lockdown with MSNBC’s “Deadline” Anchor Nicolle Wallace

Wallace asked Cher if life was back to normal for her. Cher replied, “Well, you know, I still feel like I need to wear a mask when I go outside. I just have that feeling”….to which Wallace reposnded, “Me too”

Brietbart reports: Cher said, “Yeah. I just feel — you know, and I’ve been vaccinated and all that, but I have that just little eh. I don’t know how long. But also I have to tell you something, wearing a mask is so cool for me. I get to go anywhere, and nobody knows who I am.”

While discussing donating a million dollars to a vaccination van, Cher said, “You know what? I was afraid, too. I was a late vaccine -er. I was just like, ‘Oh, do I want to do this? Then I thought, well, you’re just so stupid. You have to do this.’ Then everybody I knew — I just took everybody that I knew and forced them.”

Wallace said, “There’s this comfort in numbers.”