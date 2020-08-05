Far-left pop icon Cher issued yet another scathing, profanity-laced attack against Republicans on Monday, warning that if she was a politician she would be raising hell against them by taking to the streets and shouting profanely at conservatives.
“Washington is so lucky I’m not in office. I Would be protesting on capital steps, Swearing Like a Sailor,Fuck Those Heartless Republican Gutter [rats],” the anti-Trump star tweeted.
Cher also claimed that Republicans are out of touch with ordinary Americans who have lost jobs and homes as a result of the lockdowns across the country.
“They Probably Dont,Know Anyone who Has Lost,or Is Losing Their Job,House,apt,No one in trumps Family is Sick Or Losing Anything.”
Breitbart.com reports: The Oscar-winning star appeared to be referring to the current fight between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over the extension of federal unemployment benefits. The $600-per-week federal boost to unemployment benefits expired last week after members of Congress failed to make a deal.
Cher recently made the bizarre allegation President Donald Trump “kills” for the adulation of his fans at his rallies. She also pushed a conspiracy theory that President Trump only wants to save white people and white supremacists from the coronavirus.
“WHAT IF trump DOESNT WANT 2 SAVE”EVERYONE”FROM THE VIRUS .NO BLUE STATES,NO PPL OF COLOR,NO POOR, WHITE LIBERALS,” Cher tweeted. “WHAT IF trump ONLY WANTS WHITES & WHITE SUPREMACIST.”
Cher was married to Sonny Bono, who turned to politics following his showbiz career. Bono was mayor of Palm Springs and later served as a Republican congressman from California’s 44th district for three years until his untimely death in 1998.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- President Trump Declares Black Lives Matter a ‘Marxist Group’ - August 5, 2020
- Cher SNAPS: ‘F**k Those Heartless Republican Gutter Rats’ - August 5, 2020
- Checkpoint Charlie: De Blasio Sets up Quarantine Checkpoints at ‘Major Entry Points’ in NYC - August 5, 2020