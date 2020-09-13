Cher Says Trump Is A Mass Murderer & Should Be Punished With Death

In another scathing attack on the President, Cher took to Twitter to call Trump a “mass murderer” and even suggested that he deserved death as a punishment.

It seems that Cher quickly realized that her shocking choice of words might not be appropriate and deleted the tweet.

The singer said that it is “CALLED MURDER IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON,” in what was an apparent reference to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Breitbart reports: The “Strong Enough” singer wrote:

THERE’S A BLAME 4 KILLING SOMEONE…ITS CALLED “MURDER”. IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON YOU ARE A MASS MURDERER. THERE ARE MANY PUNISHMENTS FOR DIFFERENT DEGREES OF MURDER,BUT WHEN SOMEONE “KNOWINGLY “MURDERS PEOPLE… THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. Trump’s a mass murderer… hhmm.

While Cher deleted the tweet, she continued her rant in another thread, asking, “why did Trump lie” and admitting that she sometimes goes “too far.” She then provided a screenshot of articles on the Treasury Department reportedly siphoning millions from a 9/11 program. However, she said she would not “fall below my moral compass,” despite publicly suggesting that Trump be put to death.

“LETS TALK…. I MUST TRY TO BE A BEACON OF LIGHT FOR YOU. OBVIOUSLY DIDNT HEAR MY HIGHER ANGELSDisappointed but relieved face,” Cher continued in the disjointed rant. “I APOLOGIZE.”

“I Feel Ashamed,” she said, failing to provide a reason for her shame but noting that shame itself is “important.”