Cher: POTUS a ‘Lazy, Orange Faced Miscreant’ Who Should Be Criminally Charged

Pop icon Cher angrily lashed out at President Trump again on Saturday, calling him a “lazy, orange faced miscreant” who should be criminally charged.

“Why do ppl keep expecting trump to act like a Human,” the far-left singer began, launching her insult-ridden rant in her classic all-caps style.

“NOTHING ABOUT HIS COUNTENANCE SAYS SMART STRONG,COMPASSIONATE MAN.HES LAZY FACED MISCREANT.2 BAD HE ISNT FACING REAL CHARGES WITH HIS VILLIAN [sic] SON IN LAW.THEY COULD REMINISCE ABOUT ALL THEIR CRIMES AS JARED PUTS ON FACE SIRUM,” she continued.

Why do ppl keep expecting

trump to act like a Human.

NOTHING ABOUT HIS COUNTENANCE SAYS SMART STRONG,COMPASSIONATE MAN.HES LAZY🍊FACED MISCREANT.2 BAD HE ISNT FACING REAL CHARGES WITH HIS VILLIAN SON IN LAW.THEY COULD REMINISCE ABOUT ALL THEIR CRIMES AS JARED PUTS ON FACE SIRUM — Cher (@cher) May 16, 2020

It isn’t clear what triggered Cher, but at this stage her followers on Twitter are used to the singer sporadically lashing out at POTUS for no apparent reason.

“He’s a sick man, who doesn’t care if he lies or tells the truth. He needs to feed the orange beast. If he can’t spew venom at his rallies, crime and poison will do,” she said in another rant in March after the president suggested that someone look into the suspicions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) being stolen or hoarded.

trump KNOWS NO1 IS STEALING MED SUPPLIES.

HES SO ADDICTED 2BEING IN FRONT OF CAMERAS,HE CANT BEAR”NOT BEING”CENTER OF ATTENTION,WITH NO ADULATION.HES SICK MAN, WHO DOESNT CARE IF HE LIES OR TELLS TRUTH.HE NEEDS 2FEED🍊BEAST.IF HE CANT SPEW VENOM AT HIS RALLIES,CRIME&☠️WILL DO — Cher (@cher) March 31, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Meanwhile, Cher has attempted to find the silver lining in the age of the Chinese coronavirus and subsequent shutdowns, telling her 3.7 million Twitter followers last month that the planet is “Breathing Easier Because We’ve Stopped Assaulting It.” She added that the pandemic could be a “2nd Chance” to save the Earth.