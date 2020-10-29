Cher Joins Hillary Clinton For ‘Sip Tea and Elect Democrats’ Fundraiser

Cher is teaming up with Hillary Clinton today for a virtual fundraiser, where they will “sip tea and elect Democrats.”

They hope to raise money to elect dozens of Democrats ahead of next week’s presidential and congressional elections.

Cher announced on Twitter: “THURSDAY. Join me and [Hillary Clinton] to SIP TEA AND ELECT DEMOCRATS”

Breitbart reports: Tickets for the event start at just $10 and go all the way up to $5,000 for a premium ticket that includes a “pre-event reception with Hillary & Cher.”

“Chip in $10 or more to join our virtual conversation with Hillary Clinton & Cher on Thursday, October 29 at 4:30 PM ET,” the event’s description read. “Don’t miss this un-BELIEVE-able opportunity to hear from these two icons! Anything you donate will help elect over 50 House candidates and other Democrats on Election Day.”

The event comes just days before next week’s presidential election in which both women are desperately fighting for a victory for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

As part of her 73rd birthday celebrations on Monday, Clinton pleaded with supporters to make a final push to remove Trump from office, four years after her devastating defeat in the 2016 presidential election.