Cher: ‘GOP Will Destroy America Like Hitler Destroyed Germany’

Pop star Cher has warned that the GOP will “destroy democracy and America within” just like “Hitler destroyed Germany within.”

“I4,4 THE RIGHTS OF”ALL”CITIZENS 2 VOTE,& HAVE THEIR VOTES COUNT‼️I Can’t Believe Im Having 2 Say This,” Cher tweeted to her 3.9 million followers on Monday.

“Pray WeGop…,Because,Like Hitler Destroyed Germany From Within,So Will Gop Destroy Democracy,& America From Within. ps I Pray Boosters Are a Lifeline,” she added.

Breitbart.com reports: Cher failed to mention that millions of innocent Jews were murdered at the hands of Hitler’s Nazi regime. It remains unclear if she actually believes Republicans are on par with Nazis, who systematically killed innocent men, women, and children. The actor is in good company, however, as many Democrats have effectively minimized the Holocaust over the years after continually likening former President Trump to Adolf Hitler and his supporters to Nazis. President Biden himself has engaged in such comparisons, even likening Trump to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Biden, the Democrat Party’s leader, has struggled in his early days in office with issues that Democrats would have surely sounded the alarm over if Trump were in office. Last week, the Pentagon admitted it killed as many as 10 civilians, including several children, in a Kabul drone strike. Meanwhile, Biden’s administration is withholding lifesaving coronavirus treatment from people as his battle against GOP governors rages on. All the while, Biden is flying unvaccinated illegal aliens into the country.

This is far from the first time the Burlesque star has issued a dire political warning to her 3.9 million followers on Twitter. Weeks ago, Cher spun into an all-caps meltdown over Texas’s pro-life law, warning that “DEMOCRACY WILL WITHER & DIE, & DICTATORS WILL THRIVE.”

“BAREFOOT & PREGNANT, WOMEN AT THE MERCY OF TYRANTS !! WOMEN WILL DIE FROM BACK ALLEY ABORTIONS, SAME AS BEFORE ROE V WADE !! POOR WOMEN WILL BE HIT THE HARDEST !! CAREERS VANISH !! SEXISM, RACISM, trumpism, CULTISM, FASCISM, TERRORISM,” Cher ranted. “DEMOCRACY WILL WITHER & DIE, & DICTATORS WILL THRIVE.”

In July, the Moonstruck star freaked out again, declaring that Trump “WILL KILL” America if Americans do not vote in 2022.