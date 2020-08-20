Cher Desperately Wants To Volunteer At Her Local Post Office

Cher has started looking into the possibility of volunteering at her local United States Post Office.

She actually seems quite desperate to volunteer with the USPS

The left wing pop star even catalogued her actions in a series of tweets, in which she asked her 3.8 million Twitter followers if volunteering at the USPS was possible.

“Can ppl volunteer at post office!?” asked Cher.

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

and again….

NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

and yet again…

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Despite all her attempts, not even Cher was able to penetrate good old-fashioned bureaucratic hiring practices.

Breitbart reports:Cher took to social media once again to proclaim to her followers that she had figured out the answers to her own questions by calling multiple post offices to get more information. “OK, Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite,” she said. “I said ‘Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!?”

“Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor,” Cher continued. “I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers. ‘NO, Need Fingerprints & Background Check.’”

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Cher’s tweets about the post office arrive on the heels of President Donald Trump stating that funding for mail-in voting and the Post Office are two of the issues that are preventing a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief.

Over the weekend, Cher took to Twitter and appeared to fantasize about the death of the president by stating that she hopes the ground “opens” while President Trump is at Gettysburg, and that “we never see him again.”