Cher Claims “Without Democrats in Charge Life Will Deteriorate”

Cher has made it loud and clear that she is backing Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the upcoming Georgia senate runoff elections.

The anti-Trump pop icon took to Twitter on Sunday to announce, in all-caps: “JOE & DEMS WILL DO RIGHT BY U. VOTE WARNOCK, & OSSOFF. PLS TRUST ME, & DEMS.”

Cher wrote: “COVID-19 meant these schools took free lunch 2 students. What teachers saw surprised them. USA 2DAY. WITHOUT DEMOCRATS IN CHARGE LIFE WILL DETERIORATE” the singer continued shouting. “[America]’NS DESERVE EVERYTHING. JOE & DEMS WILL DO RIGHT BY U. VOTE WARNOCK, & OSSOFF. PLS TRUST ME, & DEMS.”

Brietbart reports: In her tweet, Cher shared an article from USA Today about teachers who saw “poverty up close” when they brought free lunches to kids at an elementary school during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Cher is constantly engaging in fear mongering. In October, the 74-year-old proclaimed that if President Donald Trump is reelected, it would mean the end of freedom in America, and that we “will have nothing” other than “what Putin’s idea of heaven is.”

Cher has also taken to Twitter to accuse President Trump of “mass murder,” and floated death as a punishment.

“THERE’S A BLAME 4 KILLING SOMEONE…ITS CALLED ‘MURDER’. IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON YOU ARE A MASS MURDERER. THERE ARE MANY PUNISHMENTS FOR DIFFERENT DEGREES OF MURDER, BUT WHEN SOMEONE ‘KNOWINGLY’ MURDERS PEOPLE… THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. Trump’s a mass murderer… hhmm,” tweeted the Cry Like A Baby singer.

Accusing the president of murder appeared to actually become somewhat of a habit for the singer.