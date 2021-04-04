Cher Claims She ‘Could’ve Helped’ George Floyd Had She ‘Been There’

Cher caused a stir on Twitter and is facing accusations that she suffers from “white savior complex” after she tweeted a bizarre message claiming she “could’ve helped” George Floyd.
“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried,” Cher tweeted during the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
In her message the singer appeared to insinuate that Floyd would still be alive today had she been at the scene.
“I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped,” she tweeted.
Breitbart reports: Her comment quickly provoked mockery and accusations of white savior complex, some telling her to delete her tweet:
One person compared Cher’s comment to Pepsi’s disastrous 2017 commercial about the Black Lives Matter movement, which showed Kendall Jenner achieving peace by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi:
On Friday, Cher also called on white people to “stand in solidarity” with black people against states that have passed voter integrity laws. The pop star referred to those states as “Ku Klux Klan” states:
This week, Cher lashed out at Georgia over its new voter integrity law, claiming inaccurately that the law takes away voting rights of black Americans. She also called Republican lawmakers “evil” and “bigots.”
Cher was one of Hollywood’s biggest supporters of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. The star performed at virtual fundraisers and even hit the campaign trail in Nevada for the candidate.
On Saturday, Cher seemed to respond to the backlash her initial Floyd tweet stirred.
Niamh Harris
