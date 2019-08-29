Conspiracy Theorist Cher Claims Trump ‘Has People’ To ‘Change Votes In His Favor’

Pop icon and budding conspiracy theorist Cher claims that only gullible people don’t think President Donald Trump “has people” to “change votes in his favor.”

Cher, who was an enthusiastic supporter of the debunked Russian collusion hoax, was responding on Twitter to a story published by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, which reported that voting machines in two Mississippi counties changed voters’ votes in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary runoff.

“IS ANY1 GULLIBLE ENOUGH 2THINK trump DOESN’T”ALREADY HAVE”PPL 2 CHANGE VOTES IN HIS FAVOR!? AM SICK OF YELLING, & POUNDING [my fist] TILL [angry face emoji]. I WANT DIGNITY &KNOWLEDGE.” Cher said.

Video, reports of machines automatically changing votes in Mississippi GOP governor runoff USA .IS ANY1 GULLIBLE ENOUGH 2THINK trump DOESN’T”ALREADY HAVE”PPL 2 CHANGE VOTES IN HIS FAVOR⁉️AM SICK OF YELLING,& POUNDING👊🏼TILL😡.I WANT DIGNITY &KNOWLEDGE https://t.co/reJBFvgy65 — Cher (@cher) August 28, 2019

To be clear, the votes in Mississippi were not changed by “people” as Cher seems to suggest they were.

As reported in the Mississippi Clarion Ledger article that Cher was commenting on, it was a single malfunctioning machine that flipped votes.

“The machine was a TSX machine, Moak said, and is being replaced. Moak pointed out that “machines are county-owned and tested by local officials” and “to our knowledge, only one machine was malfunctioning.’“

Ealier in August, Cher was caught spreading more fake news and cited a misleading smear from another prominent Russian collusion hoaxer, MSNBC’s primetime host Rachel Maddow.

“I Believe trump is more than a racist, more than a White supremacist,More Than a white nationalist,” Cher said, citing a misleading story from the MSNBC host about Trump’s latest federal judicial nominee Steven Menashi. “As I see his actions,& hear his rhetoric,I hear the drum beat of Ethno Nationalism. HOW CAN trump BE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA…HE HATES SO MANY ”AMERICANS.’”