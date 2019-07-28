Cher: Can America Survive Four More Years of Putin’s Puppet President?

Pop icon Cher is worried that America might not survive another four years of “Putin’s choice for president” Donald Trump.

“WHATEVER MUST B DONE, “MUST B DONE.”FK PLAYING BY RULES.”MOSCOW MITCH” DIDNT LET SENATE VOTE ON BILL 2 SAVE ELECTION FROM RUSSIAN DOMINATION, BECAUSE HE WANTS”PUTIN’S CHOICE”4 PRESIDENT.” the eccentric singer tweeted, blasting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking a vote on an election security bill this week.

“GOP IS, ITS NOW DJT’S PARTY. can [America] survive 4 more yrs of @RealDonaldTrump,” Cher asked.

WHATEVER MUST B DONE,

“MUST B DONE.”FK PLAYING

BY RULES.”MOSCOW MITCH” DIDNT LET SENATE VOTE ON BILL 2 SAVE🇺🇸ELECTION FROM RUSSIAN DOMINATION,

BECAUSE HE WANTS”PUTIN’S CHOICE”4 PRESIDENT. GOP IS⚰️,ITS NOW DJT’S🇷🇺 PARTY.

can🇺🇸survive 4 more yrs of@RealDonaldTrump ☠️

“ — Cher (@cher) July 26, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: Cher also claimed recently that Trump only focuses on two things: making more money and becoming a dictator. “Mitch McConnell is a Russian” trended on Twitter early Saturday morning after the Senate majority leader blocked Democrat efforts to pass election security legislation.

Despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) claim that the election security bill was “common sense,” the House version of the bill passed with only one Republican vote, making it overwhelmingly partisan.

McConnell contended that the Senate should instead take up bipartisan measures to secure America’s elections and that the Democrats who are pushing this bill continue to propagate the “conspiracy theory” of collusion between the 2016 Donald Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The Kentucky Republican also blocked a request to pass a second election security bill that would allow political candidates, their families, and campaign associates to the report to the Federal Bureau of Investigation when they receive offers of assistance from foreign governments.

The Senate majority leader claims that states, not the federal government, should handle elections. McConnell also said that Congress has already addressed concerns over election security that arose from Russia’s cyber attacks during the 2016 presidential election.