Cheney: ‘Don’t You DARE Say the Election Was Stolen’

Anti-Trump RINO Liz Cheney says she is sick and tired of hearing that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Cheney doubled down on claims that Biden won the 2020 election fair and square.

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked Cheney:

“Unfortunately, last night the former president seemed to be talking in a proud way about the crowd size on January 6. He gave a speech at Mar-a-Lago. He was the keynote speaker at an RNC fundraiser. He talked about Vice President Pence not doing more to stop the election certification, according to reports in the Times and the Post. So he is the best messenger for the party?”

Cheney responded:

“The former president is using the same language he knows provoked violence on January 6. As a party, we need to be focused on the future. We need to be focused on embracing the Constitution, not embracing insurrection. I think it is very important for people to realize that a fundamental part of the Constitution, and of who we are as Americans, is the rule of law, the judicial process. The election wasn’t stolen. There was a judicial process in place. If you attack the judicial process and you attack the rule of law, you aren’t defending the Constitution. You’re at war with the Constitution. We have to embrace the Constitution and put forward positive solutions. We have to be the party of hope, of aspiration, of inspiration, the party that recognizes and understands that the taxes need to be low, the government needs to be limited in size, a strong national defense, though substantive things, not the party of insurrection.”

WATCH: