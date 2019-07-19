Chelsea Handler, Who Supports Abortion, Says Trump is ‘Traumatizing’ Babies

Left-wing talk show host Chelsea Handler has renewed her cries to impeach President Trump, claiming that Trump is “willingly separating babies and children from their parents, who are being traumatized for the rest of their lives.“

It is not every day that Chelsea Handler chooses to defend babies, as she frequently champions Planned Parenthood, an organization responsible for hundreds of thousands of abortions per year.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds traumatizing to me.

But since when do liberal celebrities allow sickening hypocrisy to stop them shooting their mouth off?

Chelsea Handler wasn’t finished there. Calling President Trump a “racist who is actively engaging his base in racism”, the leftist comedian declared to her 8.2 million Twitter followers that it is high time to “impeach this asshole.”

Handler — seemingly riled up by the culture war between Trump and far-left socialist members of the “Squad” — renewed her call to impeach Trump in a social media rant on Wednesday.

“Can we just impeach this moron already? Are we waiting for him to shoot someone on 5th Avenue? Are we waiting for him to be caught with his pants down?” Handler asked. “His pants have been down for 3 years. We are dealing with a racist who is actively engaging his base in racism. No more.”

Breitbart report: She continued, toeing the Democrat party line on “kids in cages,” despite the fact that the “cages” were utilized by the Obama administration. That, though, is grounds for impeaching the current “asshole” president, Handler assessed.

“We have a president who is willingly separating babies and children from their parents, who are being traumatized for the rest of their lives,” the former Netflix talk show host added. “Babies in cages. Yes, impeach this asshole. Babies are in cages. Cages. What parent of any child would be ok with this?”

In 2016, Handler wrote an essay for Playboy and said, “even if there is a God, I highly doubt he wants everybody to go through with their pregnancies.”

That aside, this is not the first time Handler has called for Trump’s impeachment. Last month, she claimed that Trump’s remarks to Piers Morgan — noting that some people enjoy the sport of shooting, going to ranges and shooting for “fun” — should be considered an impeachable offense.

Trump telling Piers Morgan that semi-automatic guns are for entertainment is grounds for impeachment. There are thousands of parents grieving and he calls guns entertainment. I can’t wait to elect a strong leader who has the courage to stand up to the NRA. That will be a leader. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 5, 2019

Handler also emphatically promoted the #ImpeachTrump rallies that took place last month.