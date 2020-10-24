Chelsea Handler Offers 50 Cent ‘Buckets of Cash’ if He Dumps Trump

Far-left comedian Chelsea Handler is so desperate for 50 Cent to stop supporting President Trump that she has offered to pay all of his taxes if he drops his support for POTUS.

50 Cent made headlines last week after he endorsed Trump for re-election and called on America to “vote for Trump” over Biden, due to Biden’s proposed tax hikes.

“WHAT THE F—! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” the rapper wrote in the caption.

“F— NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind.”

50 Cent doubled down on his support for Trump the next day, writing on Twitter:

“Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !”

Biden’s tax policy could see Americans earning more than $400,000 a year hit with rates as high as 62.6 percent for those who live in California and 62 percent for New York City residents.

Handler immediately lashed out following 50 Cent’s public endorsement.

“You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” the 45-year-old comedian said.

Foxnews.com reports: “Oh my God this is effecting [sic.] my love life now,” 50 Cent responded. “@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

In response, Handler has offered to pay the rapper’s taxes should he reconsider his support for the president.

“Hey f–ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses,” wrote the frequent Trump critic on Wednesday. “Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f–ker! Remember?”

Billboard reports that during an appearance on “The Late Late Show” last year, 50 Cent revealed that he’d turned down a half-million-dollar offer to appear at Trump’s 2016 inauguration, saying “all money’s not good money.”

The rapper, also an actor and businessman, seemed to speak about his wealth following his initial statement, sharing a photo of himself smiling on Instagram.

“I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL,” 50 Cent, who filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and was discharged two years later, wrote in the caption along with a pair of hashtags used to plug his alcohol brands.

In 2012, Forbes reported that 50 Cent was worth about $110 million.