Chelsea Handler: I Had to Reeducate 50 Cent That He’s Black After His Trump Support

Comedian Chelsea Handler claims she “reminded” raper 50 Cent that he “can’t vote for Donald Trump” because “he’s a black person.”

“He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes. Because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” Handler boasted in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

On Friday's #FallonTonight, @50cent's ex-girlfriend, @ChelseaHandler, scolded him: "I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can't vote for Donald Trump." If he denounces Trump, "I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I'm talking about"

Breitbart.com reports: White, admittedly “privileged,” and 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Handler’s comments to Fallon echoed those made by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden earlier this year, when he told New York radio host Charlamagne tha God that if black Americans are unsure whether to support him over President Trump in the upcoming election, “then you ain’t black.”

Handler went on to say that the rapper’s support for President Donald Trump is “influencing an entire swath of people.”

“He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” said Handler, who added that she would be willing to “seal the deal in more ways than one” and “go for another spin” with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent in exchange for him publicly denouncing President Trump.

“So, I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal, in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump,” said Handler. “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about.”

Handler had already said 50 Cent is no longer her “favorite ex-boyfriend” after he endorsed President Trump for reelection after looking at Joe Biden’s tax policies. “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” tweeted Handler on Tuesday.

You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 20, 2020

50 Cent reacted to his ex-girlfriend’s statement by tweeting, “oh my God this is effecting my love life now. [Chelsea Handler] I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

In response, Handler offered to pay the rapper’s taxes should he denounce the president, and asked him if he remembers that he is black. “Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily!” responded Handler. “Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?”