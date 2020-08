Chelsea Clinton: I Want ‘White Kids of Privilege’ to ‘Erode That Privilege’

Chelsea Clinton said she was teaching her children to “erode” their “white privilege” during a national Women for Biden organizing call on Thursday evening.

“You know, 40% of Americans with disabilities report that they have real challenges voting in person. And so in states where there haven’t been, kind of, no-excuse absentee voting or where there hasn’t been the introduction of early voting yet, you know, it still isn’t, kind of, easy, fair or equal for many Americans to vote,” the former First Lady’s daughter said.

“And I think it’s really important that my children understand that. And I think it’s particularly important that they understand that as white children of privilege because I want them to erode that privilege throughout their lives to ensure more people are enfranchised and that equality isn’t just an ideal,” Clinton continued.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley said, “You’re really modeling that which my mother certainly believed, which is that a parent is a child’s first teacher. And I so appreciate that you’re providing that full education, because we know that often there is a revisionist history or a sanitizing or filtering of history that does not tell the whole story.”

WATCH: