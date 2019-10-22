Chelsea Clinton: Trump’s America Is ‘NOT the Country I Want My Kids to Grow up in’

Chelsea Clinton has declared that Trump’s America is “not the country I want [my kids] to grow up in.”

Speaking during an appearance on “The View” alongside her mother, Chelsea blasted President Trump’s leadership, while misquoting POTUS to justify her vitriol.

After declaring that the United States right now is not good enough for her children, Chelsea then falsely claimed that “President Trump wanted to dig a ditch at the border and put alligators and snakes and shoot migrants in the leg.”

TRANSCRIPT:

“I am so proud of my mom. I’m very biased toward her…love her very much and feel very protective of her, although I know she doesn’t need me to be. But, really my most important role now is as my kids mom. You know I have a daughter Charlotte who just turned five last week, a son Aiden, he is three and baby Jasper just two months old,” continued Chelsea Clinton. “And I think about the country they’re living in right now it’s not the country I want them to grow up in. We learned last night that President Trump wanted to dig a ditch at the border and put alligators and snakes and shoot migrants in the leg…The depth of cruelty and inhumanity towards migrants, towards people of color, towards LGBTQ community…is not the America I want my kids to grow up in.”