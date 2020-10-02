Chelsea Clinton: Trump Is ‘Racist, Anti-Semitic, Islamaphobic, Transphobic’

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton has issued a scathing attack at President Trump, accusing POTUS of being “a racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, transphobic human being.”

Speaking on a podcast with Jemele Hill, Chelsea Clinton also lashed out at President Trump’s supporters, claiming they have the most “hateful bigoted values into the world.”

“I knew [Trump’s presidency] was going to be a hall of horrors because he told us so much of what he would do,” Clinton angrily said.

“But the collision of like the cruelty and like the bigotry that is so defined him his whole life, like with just the incompetence, I think has been devastating,” she said.

President Trump is “trying to win the next election, and that is kind of the only metric of success he cares about, not, like, actually saving Americans lives,” Clinton falsely claimed.

Clinton started her rant by declaring that the Trump voters of 2016 were “people who were very transparent about voting because they wanted a tax cut.”

“But, like, you knew you also were voting for a racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, transphobic, human being who was going to have a lot of power to manifest those, like, hateful bigoted values into the world.“

“So that may be what is your motivation.”

“And that may be the story that you tell yourself, but you can’t then avoid some responsibility for what has happened,” Clinton continued.

“Because, okay, I didn’t know that he was so grossly going to mismanage a global pandemic and constantly be undermining the CDC and the FDA.“

“Although I’m not terribly surprised, ’cause he’s trying to win the next election, and that is kind of the only metric of success he cares about, not, like, actually saving Americans lives.“

“But, like, he told us that he would try to ban immigrants,” Clinton said.

“He told us that he would cut taxes and like, gut the already too-small social safety net in our country.“

“He told us repeatedly how he feels about women, so of course it’s not surprising that he’s tried to restrict a woman’s right to choose or women’s ability to access broadly.“

“So, like, this was not the writing on the wall; you didn’t have to be as maybe engaged as I am — you just had to listen to one or two of his speeches or tune in to one of the debates.“

“Like, he he told us and showed us like who he is repeatedly in 2015 and 2016.”

Later in the podcast, Clinton continued to relentlessly attack Trump:

“I think we are going lower and lower and lower. “I mean, I had a number of worries, concerns, kind of nightmares harbored in my head on January 20, 2017 as President Obama left the White House and President Trump entered. “But I didn’t have, like, a global pandemic, like, an acceleration of climate change, like, the continued desecration of, like civil rights, voting rights, like, not only in the mainstreaming, but like the mainlining of hate against like everyone basically who isn’t like a wealthy white cisgendered male. …”

“Clearly, as like, we see, with hundreds of thousands of Americans dead from COVID-19, and the fires raging in your area, like, I was speaking to someone who’s without power on the Gulf Coast, because of Hurricane Sally there, and just like, the federal government is not where it should be, to put it mildly, to help like the basic like protect and preserve of, of human life.“

“And it’s because they just don’t care,” she said.