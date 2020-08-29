Chelsea Clinton Says She Wants Her Children To ‘Erode’ Their ‘White Privilege’

During a Women for Biden video call with Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley, Chelsea Clinton made a bizarre statement saying that she wanted her children to “erode” their white privilege.

Chelsea Clinton said she was teaching her three children to understand that they are “white children of privilege” and to “erode that privilege throughout their lives” in an effort to make sure that all Americans have the right to vote.

Breitbart reports: Clinton said, “You know, 40% of Americans with disabilities report that they have real challenges voting in person. And so in states where there haven’t been, kind of, no-excuse absentee voting or where there hasn’t been the introduction of early voting yet, you know, it still isn’t, kind of, easy, fair or equal for many Americans to vote.”

She continued, “And I think it’s really important that my children understand that. And I think it’s particularly important that they understand that as white children of privilege because I want them to erode that privilege throughout their lives to ensure more people are enfranchised and that equality isn’t just an ideal.”

Pressley said, “You’re really modeling that which my mother certainly believed, which is that a parent is a child’s first teacher. And I so appreciate that you’re providing that full education, because we know that often there is a revisionist history or a sanitizing or filtering of history that does not tell the whole story.”