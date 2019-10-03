Chelsea Clinton: President Trump’s ‘Whole Life Has Been a Scam’

Chelsea Clinton, the former first daughter, mocked President Donald Trump during an appearance on “The View” Wednesday, saying the president’s “whole life has been a scam.”

The daughter of the woman who called Trump supporters “deplorable” also had a veiled insult up her sleeve for them, insinuating that they are too stupid to realize they’ve been conned, “because his scam has thus far kind of succeeded at the highest level.”

Let us get this straight: The daughter of a family that built its entire career on lying, in our view, is accusing somebody else of being a scammer?

Last week, she responded to a tweet by the president in which he declared the latest impeachment effort by Democrats to be “the greatest scam in the history of politics.”

“Yes, you are,” Chelsea Clinton responded.

While discussing Trump with the ladies of “The View,” Chelsea Clinton expanded on the idea that Trump’s life is one big scam on the American people.

“He’s the greatest scam in American political history,” she declared.

“I think his whole life has been a scam and I think unfortunately people are suffering every day because his scam has thus far kind of succeeded at the highest level.”

Chelsea Clinton on Trump: 'His whole life has been a scam' https://t.co/SIVRZztJiB >> Two words: Your Mother. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 2, 2019

Lifezette reports: It comes as no surprise that the daughter of the woman who proudly declared that Trump’s supporters were “deplorable” would now say they’re too stupid to realize they’ve been conned.

And declaring somebody else to be a scam when her biggest accomplishment to date is using her last name to earn high-profile positions at consulting firms, NBC News, and her family’s Clinton Foundation — rather than earning such roles through hard work — is rather rich, as we see it.

Chelsea and her mother are currently making the media rounds to promote a project titled “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

On that tour, Hillary has said her greatest achievement in life has been standing by her husband despite numerous affairs and allegations of sexual assault.

Yet the media consistently portrayed her as the most qualified presidential candidate in the history of American politics.

Now that’s a scam!