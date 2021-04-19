Chelsea Clinton Is Demanding That Facebook Ban Tucker Carlson

Leftists have renewed their calls for Tucker Carlson to be censored and banned after he dared to ask why Americans were still being forced to live under restrictions after the rollout of the covid vaccines,

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton was among those calling for his ban. She said he doesn’t deserve a microphone and even accused Carlson of ‘racist hate’.

Carlson responded Thursday by tripling down on his questions.

Summit news reports: Clinton begged for Facebook to ban Carlson after video of his comments went viral, suggesting that it is “Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated.”

In December, @facebook banned claims about #covid19 vaccines “that have been debunked by public health experts.” And yet ⬇️. Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated. https://t.co/NHWwn8vQ31 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 14, 2021

Clinton also accused Carlson of ‘racist hate’:

.@TuckerCarlson consistently spews racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic hate and misinformation across his platforms. He doesn’t deserve a microphone. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 15, 2021

Please remove from the internet any content that displeases or otherwise causes any discomfort for Chelsea Clinton. https://t.co/rHJDqPWrbB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2021

Carlson responded Thursday night, noting that “Internationally renowned humanitarian and intellectual Chelsea Clinton has had about enough of this show, so she called today for Facebook to shut us down.”

“Dr. Chelsea Clinton is mad that we asked super obvious questions that everyone in the country should be asking,” Carlson added.

“So does the vaccine, and there are a couple of them, but do they work or don’t they work? It is okay, you can tell us,” Carlson again asked.

The host also noted that the CEO of Pfizer announced Thursday that Americans may need a booster shot EVERY YEAR.

Carlson noted “The CEO of Pfizer came out and seemed to suggest today that actually, the dose that Pfizer is administering doesn’t work. The CEO of Pfizer now said two doses probably aren’t enough. He said it is “Likely that people will need a third dose” of his company’s coronavirus vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. I guess it is nice to know that now.”

He continued, “We didn’t know that yesterday. When Chelsea Clinton was trying to pull us off the air for asking questions that he partly answered. Thank you, CEO of Pfizer, glad to know. The CEO of Pfizer added it is possible people need to get vaccinated against coronavirus every year. Well, that is good to know, too.”

Clinton has also called for President Trump to release proof that he has been vaccinated.