Chelsea Clinton ‘Full of Fury’ at Trump Over Coronavirus: “TO SATAN”

Chelsea Clinton has issued a scathing attack at President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, declaring “to Satan”.

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to blast Republicans supporting President Trump’s actions in an angry tweet.

Chelsea claimed that some lawmakers benefitted financially from the lack of response to the coronavirus outbreak which she blamed on the Trump administration.

“I am full of fury at @realDonaldTrump & Senate Republicans,” Clinton tweeted. “For making more vulnerable our already-vulnerable: our children, elderly, people in jail/detention, people who are homeless, people w/o insurance.”

“To find out tonight some profited?” Clinton added. “As my Grandma Ginger wld say-To satan.”

Theblaze.com reports: She added a link to a New York Times article detailing the harm done to children by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

She was apparently referring to a report that Republican Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) had dumped as much as $1.72 million worth of stocks a week before the market crashed over coronavirus concerns.

While Burr would not have directly “profited” by the sale as Clinton claimed, he almost certainly avoided massive losses by the timely and suspicious sale of stocks.

Other members of Congress were also accused of possibly using their privileged access to information about the pandemic to sell their stock market holdings. Burr denied the accusations and called the report “a tabloid-style hit piece.”

In a second tweet, Clinton explained that although China “obfuscated” and was slow to respond to the virus outbreak, she blamed the Trump administration for not preparing enough for the coronavirus hitting the United States.