Chelsea Clinton: ‘ALL Republicans – Even Black Conservatives – Are White Supremacists’

Chelsea Clinton has accused the Republican Party and all of its members, including black Conservatives, of being “white supremacists.”

The former first daughter made the outlandish comments during Friday’s broadcast of “The View,” while discussing Sen. Lindsey Graham announcing he will not vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Co-host Anna Navarro said:

“I remembered a couple of weeks ago, when we started talking about this, I said I had some hope for Lindsey. Sunny called it right.”

Hostin said, “Ana and I have this argument all the time. I always say, why are you still a Republican?”

Navarro fired back, “Why are you still a Catholic? You don’t agree with everything about the Catholic Church.”

Hostin then said, “The Catholic Church did not try to destroy democracy in this country. That’s very, very different. We’re talking about a political party that doesn’t even exist anymore.”

She added, “Ana, what you have to understand is the Republican Party that you loved doesn’t exist anymore. It’s the party of insurrectionists. It’s the party of traitors — ”

Clinton interjected, “White supremacists.”

Hostin asked, “What was that?”

Clinton again said, “White supremacists.”

Hostin said, “White supremacists. It’s not the party you loved. It is just not.”

She added, “You’re the only non-loco in the party at this point!”

WATCH: