CHAZ Thugs Violently Choke Christian Preacher and Sexually Assault Him on Video

A Christian preacher who entered Seattle’s Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) was violently attacked and sexually assault by a group of anarchist thugs on Saturday, according to distrubing videos circulating on social media.

One video shows the preacher surrounded by far-left goons, while a man holds him in a bear hug and repeatedly kisses him against his will.

Another disturbing video shows the preacher being pinned to the ground and being choked.

“the autonomous zone has the right to reject you”



A citizen of #CHAZ yells at a street preacher being held down by Antifa



As he screams “I am free citizen!”



While they pry his speaker from his hands



And chokehold him at one point face down like George Floyd (video below) pic.twitter.com/a1pry438jA — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Once the occupiers realized they (a group of men)



were choking a man facedown on the street



They quickly disbursed



Definitely unhinged but this is what community policing looks like



The young man in the dreadlocks was actually helping deescalate situation pic.twitter.com/vknjjvmteC — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

This is what “Defund the Police” looks like



In #CHAZ a street preacher is surrounded by ANTIFA



A professing homosexual man holds onto him,



kisses him (unwarranted)



they eventually released him



There are no cops,



but there are definitely rules in the Automomous Zone pic.twitter.com/2b1NTLjSk8 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Theblaze.com reports: In the video, a man wearing a red bandanna on his face can be heard telling the preacher, “You’ll die out here bro. Do you wanna die out here?” The preacher responded, “Sin is worse than death.”

BREAKING: Citizens of CHAZ threaten the life of a street preacher @ElijahSchaffer @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/S6D3oGRtcl — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 13, 2020

The same people who protested police brutality in the past few weeks, especially chokeholds, were the same ones choking the preacher because he didn’t obey their orders. The preacher screamed, “You’re choking me!”

One person in the CHAZ didn’t believe the street preacher should be expelled from the autonomous zone, and he was immediately called a “f***king Nazi sympathizer.”

Chazinite: F*cking Nazi Sympathizer



Man on Bike: I’m Jewish!



A Seattle man is accused of being sympathetic towards Nazis in #CHAZ



For defending a street preacher’s right to be in the Autonomous Zone



Another protestor claims the preacher has been doing “Nazi” sh*t



WTF people pic.twitter.com/RG3nmRxzsM — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

The man in the red bandanna screams at white people for “not being allies” in the Black Lives Matter movement.

WHITE CITIZEN OF CHAZ CONDEMNS WHITE PEOPLE FOR NOT TAKING ACTION AGAINST WHITE PEOPLE@ElijahSchaffer pic.twitter.com/yb9IsQXaWP — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 13, 2020

The preacher attempted to go on a stage, but was not allowed. A woman with a microphone asked for “white people who have experience in security, and can maybe talk to this gentleman, it really isn’t the job of the black people to handle this situation.”

The woman asked the crowd to “will him out of here.” She told the crowd, “So please think about him leaving.”

A protester yelled, “TAKE HIS PANTS OFF!”

Organizer asked for some help dealing with the instigator, while a protested yelled "TAKE HIS PANTS OFF!" pic.twitter.com/rx7r5p4jTf — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 13, 2020

Several people wrestled the preacher to the ground when he went on a stage in the CHAZ and declared, “This is a Christian zone.”

A scuffle broke out in the zone after a man came around screaming that this is a “Christ Zone.” A masked guy then tried to block my phone from recording the incident. pic.twitter.com/Z0XU8ZZyhw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

A man stole the preacher’s speaker.

FIRE AND BRIMSTONE STREET PREACHER GETS HIS SPEAKER STOLEN BY CITIZENS OF CHAZ@ElijahSchaffer pic.twitter.com/qkP7uHW0Qy — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 13, 2020

According to Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, “prominent Antifa militant in the Portland area,” Luis Marquez, was at the autonomous zone.

“The only time we are heard is when we burn s*** down,” the man in the video said. “And if white America doesn’t want to get it right they’re gonna see more burning, more looting.”

At the border of the autonomous zone, a man was armed with a .50-caliber Desert Eagle.