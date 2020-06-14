CHAZ Thugs Violently Choke Christian Preacher and Sexually Assault Him on Video

A Christian preacher who entered Seattle’s Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) was violently attacked and sexually assault by a group of anarchist thugs on Saturday, according to distrubing videos circulating on social media.
One video shows the preacher surrounded by far-left goons, while a man holds him in a bear hug and repeatedly kisses him against his will.
Another disturbing video shows the preacher being pinned to the ground and being choked.
Theblaze.com reports: In the video, a man wearing a red bandanna on his face can be heard telling the preacher, “You’ll die out here bro. Do you wanna die out here?” The preacher responded, “Sin is worse than death.”
The same people who protested police brutality in the past few weeks, especially chokeholds, were the same ones choking the preacher because he didn’t obey their orders. The preacher screamed, “You’re choking me!”
One person in the CHAZ didn’t believe the street preacher should be expelled from the autonomous zone, and he was immediately called a “f***king Nazi sympathizer.”
The man in the red bandanna screams at white people for “not being allies” in the Black Lives Matter movement.
The preacher attempted to go on a stage, but was not allowed. A woman with a microphone asked for “white people who have experience in security, and can maybe talk to this gentleman, it really isn’t the job of the black people to handle this situation.”
The woman asked the crowd to “will him out of here.” She told the crowd, “So please think about him leaving.”
A protester yelled, “TAKE HIS PANTS OFF!”
Several people wrestled the preacher to the ground when he went on a stage in the CHAZ and declared, “This is a Christian zone.”
A man stole the preacher’s speaker.
According to Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, “prominent Antifa militant in the Portland area,” Luis Marquez, was at the autonomous zone.
“The only time we are heard is when we burn s*** down,” the man in the video said. “And if white America doesn’t want to get it right they’re gonna see more burning, more looting.”
At the border of the autonomous zone, a man was armed with a .50-caliber Desert Eagle.