CHAZ/CHOP Occupier Suggests ‘Rounding up All White People’ Into Work Brigades

A CHAZ/CHOP occupier has called for the rounding up of all white people to force them into work brigades.

The disturbing post appeared on the subreddit for the Seattle autonomous zone (CHAZ/CHOP). The thread was focussed around identifying potential “white supremacists” who are trying to infiltrate CHAZ.

I don’t want this ever to end. pic.twitter.com/IMyq8dFcSZ — Garby Jooman (@GarbyJooman2020) June 15, 2020

Summit.news reports: “I can help keep a lookout for them, how do they look like?” asks one CHAZ occupier. “What are the signs to identify them? I would think going up to ask them is dangerous.”

“Anyone that is white,” says a respondent.

“I genuinely don’t understand why we don’t just round up all the white people in CHAZ and put them to work tending the crops, and other such tasks,” responds another CHAZ militant. “Thing would be far more efficient with a large workforce and it would act as a way of keeping the white menace under control. We can have an armed supervisor to watch over them as they work so there’s no risk of any racist backlash.”

Stalin would have been proud!

It was previously revealed that BLM occupiers were demanding white people each hand over $10 to their CHAZ comrades as a form of reparations.

As we highlight in the video below, CHAZ has quickly descended into the chaos and violent anarchy we all fully expected, although the media still ludicrously describes it as peaceful and friendly.