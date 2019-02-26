Chase Bank Is Quietly Refusing Service To Conservative Customers

J.P. Morgan’s Chase Bank has made a name for itself in recent years for donating big-dollar sums to liberal causes (see it’s announcement that it will no longer do business with the gun industry) and now it has started targeting conservative customers for their political views.

A number of prominent conservative activists have had their accounts suspended by Chase Bank in recent weeks. Martina Markota, Jordan Peterson, Milo Yiannopolous and Enrique Tarrio have all been targeted for their political beliefs.

It’s hard to imagine how conservatives could be even more complacent than they actually are about what’s being done to this country.

PJ Media report: The schools our children are taught in are almost universally run by liberals who hate everything we stand for, but we don’t demand that our representatives pull funding from state schools that behave that way.

Hollywood has become vocally, over-the-top hostile to Christians and conservatives, but we go see the movies anyway.

We still buy the papers and watch the cable news shows of networks that talk about us like we’re Nazis because we don’t agree with their liberal worldview.

More recently, increasingly monopolistic social media companies that have an inordinate amount of control over who gets heard and who doesn’t have started actively targeting conservatives and we just shrug or spout platitudes.

“If you don’t like the way they do it, take on those monopolies with hundreds of millions of users and billions in cash by building your own company.”

So, what happens when banks and credit card companies target people for their political views? Do we need to build our own banks, too?

Activist Laura Loomer, who has already been banned by PayPal, claims she had her account suspended by Chase Bank.

Enrique Tarrio, the black leader of the Proud Boys, a group that has laughably been branded a white supremacist organization by liberals, was also suspended by Chase. So was Martina Markota. And Joe Biggs, who made enough of a stink that Chase reluctantly gave him his account back.

Banking is one of the most heavily regulated industries in America for a good reason – and it’s not just because the bankers can steal your money. The idea that citizens could be cut off from using a bank because of their political views is extremely dangerous.

Imagine going to your bank and being told to produce your voter registration before you’re allowed to open an account or get a credit card.

If Chase is allowed to do this, we are taking a step into that world. A world where your political views could keep you from being able to get credit or run a business. Certainly, there are an awful lot of liberals who would love to see us enter a world like that.

In fact, there was a column in the New York Times last year calling for weaponizing the financial industry in exactly this way to shut down the gun industry as part of an effort to deny Americans their Second Amendment rights.

Republicans in the Senate should demand that Chase executives come before them and answer some hard questions about targeting customers for their political views. Maybe we need to rewrite banking regulations to make sure this kind of discrimination can’t occur.

I tell you what’s not a “maybe”: Republicans in Congress should at least let banks know that they are paying attention to this issue and that there could be rather severe consequences for Chase or, alternately, for the whole industry if this practice spreads.