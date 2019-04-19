Charlize Theron: I’m Raising My Son as a ‘Girl’

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has made the decision to raise her seven-year-old son Jackson as a ‘girl.’

The actress adopted Jackson in 2012 and a daughter named August in 2015. Soon after the adoption, rumors began swirling that Charlize was raising him as a girl as photographs would often show the child wearing skirts and dresses.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: But when asked about it on a sunny morning in Beverly Hills, Charlize is matter-of-fact.

Not only is she raising Jackson as a girl — in fact, she says, Jackson is every bit as much a girl as her three-year-old sister, August.

‘Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,’ Charlize agrees, briskly. ‘Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’

‘So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.

‘They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.

‘My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be.

‘And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.’

She laughs: ‘You can blame my mom for the fact I don’t know any better! You know, I grew up in a country where people lived with half-truths and lies and whispers and nobody said anything outright, and I was raised very specifically not to be like that.

‘I was taught by my mom that you have to speak up; you have to be able to know that, when this life is over, you’ll have lived the truth you’re comfortable with, and that nothing negative can come from that.’