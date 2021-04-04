Charles Barkley: The Elite Want Black and White People to Hate Each Other

NBA legend Charles Barkley has warned that the elite are creating divisions between black and white people in order to acquire more wealth and power for themselves.

Barkley said the following Saturday afternoon just before the Final Four Games starting:

Man, I think most white people and black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer. I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, and their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, we all got money, let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other, let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other, let’s scramble the middle class. I truly believe that in my heart.

WATCH:

Dailycaller.com reports: Good for Barkley. Good for Barkley for speaking the truth and not being afraid to say what many of us believe to be true.

Trust me when I say we have a hell of a lot more in common than we do that separates us. We need to remember it, and we need to remember that we’re all in this together.

Take sports for example. I’ve never been to a sporting event where my team is winning, but I first have to ask everyone who they voted for before celebrating.

That doesn’t happen. We’re in it together, but it feels like America has kind of lost that spirit.

Props to Barkley for reminding people what’s important. We could use a bit more of that these days.