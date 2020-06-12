Charles Barkley: Stop Making It All About Race, ‘Most Cops Do a Fantastic Job’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has slammed the new left-wing movement to “defund the police” during an interview with CNN on Thursday, and declared that “most cops do a fantastic job.”

“We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job, but instead of defunding and all this other stuff, let’s just do police reform. Everybody should be on board for that whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal,” Barkley said during the interview.

Barkley continued by saying that protestors and Democrats need to stop making it all about race because almost all Americans feel bad about the death of George Floyd.

“This is not black or white, this is just about humanity,” Barkley said. “To see a grown man die before our eyes. If you’re not upset by that if you’re white, Jewish, Chinese, anything, there is something wrong with you.”

The NBA star continued by bashing Democrats as well as Republicans for being “clowns” as he said that the two parties should come together and work on police reform.

“The Democrats and the Republicans can’t even talk about police reform,” he said. “That’s the number one thing they should do before they do anything else. That’s something we have been talking about since [former NFL quarterback Colin] Kaepernick kneeled, and these clowns in the Democratic Party and Republican Party, that’s the number one thing they should do before they do anything else,” Barkley stated.

Just last week, Barkley commented on the backlash against Saint’s quarterback Drew Brees who was berated for saying that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

“Drew Brees, whatever he said, I felt he talked about, hey the flag means different things to different people. But the way he was portrayed on television and radio today was not fair at all. Drew Brees has done some amazing things in New Orleans in his life, I’m not even talking about football,” Barkley said.

“He made a mistake in a statement. But this level of, ‘We’ve got to kill everybody who says something we don’t agree with’… I’m never going to go with the mob. I want to make it clear, I did not like what he said right away. But the vitriol and animosity and hatred that he’s gotten for the last 24 hours, I thought it was overkill. That’s just my personal opinion,” said the NBA icon.