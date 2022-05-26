Charles Barkley Slams Democrat San Francisco: ‘Clean That Dirtiness and Homelessness Off The Streets’

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has taken aim at “dirty ass” Democrat-run San Francisco. According to Barkley, the Golden City has been badly-run and is in desperate need of a “good washing.”

Barkley made the comments about the San Francisco of Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters during a rain delay in Dallas where Golden State Warriors were taking on the Mavs. Why a rain delay in an indoor sport? That’s because the roof of the American Airlines Arena began leaking and the game had to be stopped.

However, the rain got Barkley thinking. “You know the bad thing about all this rain?” Barkley asked his co-hosts. “It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean off those dirty ass streets.”

Barkley added, “It’s a great city. But all that dirtiness & homelessness — y’all gotta clean that off the streets…San Francisco needs a good washing.”

Charles Barkley @NBAonTNT : “You know the bad thing about all this rain? It’s not raining in San Francisco to clean off those dirty ass streets. It’s a great city. But all that dirtiness & homelessness — y’all gotta clean that off the streets…San Francisco needs a good washing.” pic.twitter.com/Hm8H4Sh7r8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 25, 2022

Barkley’s comments about San Francisco outraged leftists, but the fact remains that San Francisco is a notoriously filthy city overrun by addicts and human feces. Barkley’s views on many other subjects are way off base, but he nailed it here.

San Francisco was declared one of the world’s filthiest slums in 2018, with conditions dirtier than slums found in third world nations such as Kenya or India.

According to an NBC investigation, great swathes of the city are covered in feces and needles, as hospitals overflow with patients that have fallen ill due to the contamination.

San Francisco Compared to Some of the Dirtiest Slums in the World

Based on the findings of the Investigative Unit survey, Dr. Lee Riley believes parts of the city may be even dirtier than slums in some developing countries.

“The contamination is … much greater than communities in Brazil or Kenya or India,” he said. He notes that in those countries, slum dwellings are often long-term homes for families and so there is an attempt to make the surroundings more livable. Homeless communities in San Francisco, however, are often kicked out from one part of town and forced to relocate to another. The result is extreme contamination, according to Riley.