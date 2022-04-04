Chaos As Airlines Forced To Cancel Flights Due To ‘Covid’ Staff Shortages

British travellers have been faced with disruption and chaos as airlines have been forced to cancel more than 200 flights.

EasyJet and British Airways blamed high levels of staff absences from Covid for the cancellations.

The Easter school holiday, which have just started, marked the first school holiday since the end of the pandemic travel restrictions.

EasyJet said at least 222 flights had been axed since Friday, including 62 that had been scheduled for Monday alone, while around 60 British Airways flights to and from Heathrow airport were also cancelled on Monday.

The Mail Online reports: An EasyJet spokesperson said: ‘As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses EasyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew this weekend, however, with the current levels of sickness we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance.’

They said the focus was on ‘consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day.’

They added: ‘Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today and tomorrow.

‘We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights

‘We have made 62 preemptive cancellations for flights to and from the UK for tomorrow which represents a small proportion tomorrow’s total flying programme which was planned to be more than 1645 flights.

‘We cancelled the majority of these yesterday.’

It comes after other travel chaos hit some of Britain’s biggest airports on Sunday, with passengers at Heathrow Airport stuck in long queues waiting to check in.