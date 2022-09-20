Champion Hawaiian Surfer Kalani David Dies After Suffering Seizure While Surfing

Former world junior surfing champion Kalani David, died on Saturday after having a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica.
The 24 year old suffered from Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart defect, that ultimately leads to a periodic rapid heart rate.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
His illness, however, did not prevent him from succeeding in sports and he practiced both surfing and skateboarding.
Latest Videos
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
According to officials, David “was surfing when he apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned”
The Mail Online reports: Kalani was born on Hawaii’s Oahu North Shore and quickly rose to a ‘veteran’ surfer at 14 years old, according to his X Games profile.
He poured his heart and soul into surfing and skating, and when asked in 2016 to choose between the two as a career, he simply answered, ‘If it was life or death, and I had to choose skating or surfing, I’d choose death.’
The seasoned surfer suffered his first seizure in 2016 while skateboarding in San Diego, California. Later on, he had three more seizures after his heart briefly halted, according to The Daily Beast.
‘So grateful to be alive,’ Kalani wrote on Instagram at the time while he claimed he ‘fell on [his] face and woke up in an ambulance.’
Weeks later, he underwent surgery.
Sammy Marquecho, Kalani’s girlfriend, tragically announced his death on Sunday while sharing multiple pictures of their live together. She revealed Costa Rica was where the surfer wanted to start a life.
‘At a loss of words,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘My heart is shattered without you in this world. My first & forever love thank you for showing me what true love & happiness was.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Pilot Dies Suddenly During Boeing Flight Fom Novokuznetsk to St Petersburg - September 20, 2022
- Champion Hawaiian Surfer Kalani David Dies After Suffering Seizure While Surfing - September 20, 2022
- Biden Says People Disapprove of Him Because They Are Psychologically Unable to be Happy - September 19, 2022