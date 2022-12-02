CEO of Balenciaga’s Parent Company Selling Child Mannequins With Genitalia Instead of Mouths

The CEO of Balenciaga’s parent company, Kering, owns an “art” site that features nude child mannequins with genitalia instead of noses and mouths.

CEO François-Henri Pinault, who is married to Hollywood star Salma Hayek, also owns Christie’s, the “art” site that features the extremely disturbing works.

Warning: the images in this article are extremely graphic and features depraved and sexualized imagery. We believe it is in the public interest to expose the vile secrets of the elite and we are publishing the images on that basis.

These images are all in the public domain. If you search the Balenciaga boss’s auction site, you will find numerous nude child mannequins with erect penises, vaginas, and anuses instead of their noses and mouths.

What is wrong with these people?

You will also find a VHS pornographic film where two porn actresses have sex with a severed adult male mannequin head with an erect penis for a nose.

The pornographic film and mannequins were featured in a Channel 4 documentary which aired on British television.

This is an old deleted tweet of the photographer behind the Balenciaga scandal… Crazy, no?

The People’s Voice channel was banned by YouTube for reporting on the Balenciaga pedo-gate scandal.

They say to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you cannot criticize.

Do pedophiles rule the world?