Celine Dion Launches Disturbing Gender-Neutral Clothing Line for Children

Singer Celine Dion has launched a ‘New World Order’ themed gender-neutral clothing line for children.

The five-time Grammy winner said that she hopes her new venture will “encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility” but she has already come under fire by many, including an exorcist.

The collection, named CELINUNUNU, was unveiled last week in a short video featuring the singer herself.

In the ad, Dion sneaks into a maternity ward, where babies are seen clad in traditional colors, boys in blue and girls in pink…

Appearing disgruntled, Dion then blows a handful of magic black dust over the babies, and suddenly their gender-specific clothing change into neutral black and white garments with black stars, crosses and the words “new order.”

“Our children — they are not really our children,” Celine Dion declares!

Monsignor John Esseff, a priest who has been exorcist for over 40 years, says that “this gender thing” is “demonic.”

In an interview with the National Catholic Register, he said: “I don’t even know how many genders there’s supposed to be now, but there are only two that God made.” He also believes that such a clothing line is part of a “demonic dimension,” according to the outlet.

“The devil is going after children by confusing gender,” he said. “… To say that there is no difference [in gender] is satanic.”

PJ media reports: The Orwellian vibe of this ad is hard to ignore. Dion has presented herself as a hero, liberating newborns from societal norms after declaring that children don’t belong to parents, but are “links in a never-ending chain that is life.” Whatever that means.

“We may thrust them forward into the future,” she continues, “but the course will always be theirs to choose.”

See what she did there? Dion clearly thinks the traditional and biological understanding of gender is some form of enslavement, and she sees herself as the new Moses, delivering children from the bondage of gender roles and expectations.

This is not conjecture. Nununu, the “trendy boutique” clothing brand that launched Dion’s gender-neutral line, says it “liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl, and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom to strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect.”

All this at the price of $46 for a single onesie, which ironically looks like a prison uniform. I couldn’t come up with something more absurd if I tried. Somehow, Nununu manages to keep the drivel going. “The brand flows on the axis between the values of education and empowering dialog.” I just threw up in my mouth.