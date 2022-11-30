Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman Dies Suddenly At 53

Well known celebrity trainer Eric Fleishman, AKA “Eric The Trainer,” died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving at his home in Glendale, California. He was 53.
“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event,” the family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
No other details about his death have been made public.
TMZ reports: Eric served as a personal trainer to many big stars in TV, movies and the music industry, working with everyone from Def Leppard, Journey, Fall Out Boy, and Nickelback to Kirstie Alley, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ethan Suplee and Jason Priestley, amongst many others.
Many of his celeb clients also counted Eric as a friend.
But, Fleishman didn’t only work with the famous and wealthy … he also trained the people who keep Los Angeles safe. Law enforcement.
Eric, over his 3+ decade career in fitness, also worked with LAPD, L.A. Sheriff’s Academy, California Highway Patrol and numerous SWAT teams across the county.
Fleishman originally got into the business after being inspired by fitness and health pioneer, Jack Lalanne.
