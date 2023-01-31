Celebrities Call For ‘Total Hollywood Strike’ Until Every Last Person Gets Jabbed

A group of liberal Hollywood celebrities are threatening a “massive, all-round Hollywood strike” until every last one of us is vaccinated. Describing Hollywood as “the base of the entire modern American culture”, the group also claims to be speaking on behalf of “humanity’s better nature.”

“It’s about time people understood that we’re the ones with the power and that our audiences are there to serve us, not the other way around”, a spokesperson for the group said in an press release.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“We’re calling for a general strike that would include every single person involved in making motion pictures in Hollywood, starting with the actors and celebrities themselves and encompassing companies in charge of making props, movie memorabilia and even souvenir shops.”

Rosie O’Donnell, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gene Simmons are among the dozens of artists, entertainers, and activists who have attached their names to an effort calling for a month-long strike to encourage people they are calling “vaccine dodgers” to succumb to the jab.

“Millions of people in the US and around the world are filled with deep anxiety, fear and disgust. Our anguish is right and just. Our anger must now become massive resistance – before anti-vaxxers become emboldened and failing to do your duty to humanity becomes normalized.”

Other Hollywood celebrities who have also joined the campaign, however, are calling for an all-out strike that would span the entire movie industry in the hopes that such a move would urge ordinary Americans to reassess their decision to avoid Covid-19 vaccines, despite the mountain of evidence that has emerged in recent times proving the shots are a public health hazard.

Asked to elaborate on why the group is targeting Hollywood out of all the industries in the country as their bargaining chip, the spokesperson argued that Hollywood “is, simply put, the base of the entire modern American culture. It is the foundation of the country, so to speak, the glue that’s holding it together. And think about what happens when you destroy the foundation of a house. It comes crashing down, right?

“Well, that’s exactly what’s going to happen to America unless the unvaccinated realize how real the danger of that actually is, and choose to voluntarily roll up their sleeves and get jabbed. And while we’re on the subject, between you and me – nobody wants Hollywood to stop doing its thing, but this is a necessary move.”

Jennifer Aniston is taking the planned strike even further, threatening her friends that she will never speak to them again unless they get jabbed.

Aniston revealed to InStyle‘s magazine in September that she has removed unnamed people from her life for refusing to get vaccinated.

Since then, Aniston has been all over social media, attempting to justify her position and threatening to go even further.

“If you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Aniston replied.

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die,” she elaborated. “BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

She added, “THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves,” before posting a photo of embroidery that says, “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”

According to KISS frontman Gene Simmons, unvaccinated people must be identified and forced to get vaccinated, because these people are his “enemy.”

According to Gene Simmons, you are not allowed to go anywhere near him unless you are vaccinated “because You are not allowed to infect anybody “just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional.”

Mariah Carey has also jumped on the bandwagon, declaring “we are all in this together” while demanding that the unvaccinated lose their rights to make their own medical decisions.

But that is nothing compared to Gwyneth Paltrow, who has taken the opportunity to profit off the pandemic. According to Gwyneth, if you have long Covid you need to spend $8,600 on a specially curated range of Goop products and then you will be fine.

Well, it’s no more shameless than the claims made by Pfizer, Moderna, Tony Fauci and Bill Gates….

However, it’s not all madness and delusion in the world of celebrities. Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about his thoughts on the COVID vaccine and while he admitted that he and his wife have been vaccinated, he revealed that he doesn’t deem the vaccine safe enough for kids just yet. And he certainly doesn’t believe we should take away people’s right to choose.

Jessica Biel is also standing apart from the Hollywood crowd. In June 2019, the actor lobbied against California Senate Bill 276, which gave the state’s department of public health the final say in whether children can be medically exempt from the required vaccines to go to school.

Rapper M.I.A. has recently found Jesus and come to her senses. And her tweets are well worth a follow.

According to M.I.A., whose hits include Paper Planes and a number Billboard Hot 100 number one last year with Travis Scott, every single celebrity pushing vaccines should be hauled before a court and fined for lying.

If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 12, 2022

They set a precedent in fining Alex Jones billions of dollars. Now that new evidence is emerging every day about how dangerous the vaccines are, there is one question we need to ask.

How much should celebrities with real influence over impressionable people be forced to pay in compensation for pushing the jab and ruining lives?

Watch: