Celebrities Blame Republicans For Texas School Shooting: ‘F**k the GOP & Their Obsession with Guns’

Celebrities have wasted no to time to capitalize on the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Elizabeth Banks, Bette Midler, Piper Perabo, and Stephen King were among those who took advantage of the incident to blame the shooting on Republicans and to urge voters and lawmakers to support more gun control, according to Breitbart

Fuck the GOP and their obsession with guns.



Fuck you, @tedcruz.



Fuck you, @Sen_JoeManchin and @SenatorSinema.



HOW MANY CHILDREN HAVE TO DIE? https://t.co/4yavUTDQYq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2022

Actor Rob Reiner also issued a statement blaming Republicans for the horrific act that left 19 children and two adults dead.

The blood of every child that dies of gun violence in the US, is on the hands of Republicans he claimed.

The blood of every child that dies of gun violence in this country is on the hands of the Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 24, 2022

Rosannna Arquette pointed the finger at “Retrumplikkans” while also demanding more gun control.

Evil Racist Gun Shooting Retrumplikkans who claim to love the lives of children when in fact they COULDN’T Care Less — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 24, 2022

Bette Midler somehow managed to link gun rights and abortion.