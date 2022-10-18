CDC Will Likely Vote To Add Covid Jabs To Annual Childhood Vaccination Program

The CDC is trying to quietly include a vote to add the experimental mRNA Covid jab to the annual childhood immunization schedule.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to vote on Thursday on whether or not to include the covid jabs in their routine pediatric immunization schedule.

As a result, companies may have total liability protection and be able to impose more mandates on children.

According to Steve Kirsch: “This will allow the vaccine makers to escape product liability for the adult vaccines which means the “emergency” can end, but the liability protection lives on”

The Gateway Pundit reports: These votes will determine whether or not the children are protected from receiving experimental vaccines.

“In accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), located within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announces the following meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP),” according to the news release.

The meeting will take place on October 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT, and on October 20, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. EDT. This conference will be broadcasted live on the Internet. This meeting is open to the public.

The deadline for submitting written comments is October 20, 2022. You can leave your comments here: regulations.gov/document/CDC-2022-0111-0001/comment

“The committee is charged with advising the Director, CDC, on the use of immunizing agents. In addition, under 42 U.S.C. 1396s, the committee is mandated to establish and periodically review and, as appropriate, revise the list of vaccines for administration to vaccine-eligible children through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, along with schedules regarding dosing interval, dosage, and contraindications to administration of vaccines,” ACIP said.

“The agenda will include discussions on influenza vaccines, pneumococcal vaccine, meningococcal vaccines, respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, dengue vaccines, adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule, COVID-19 vaccines and Chikungunya vaccine. Recommendation votes on pneumococcal, adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule and COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled. A Vaccines for Children (VFC) vote on COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled,” it added.

Below is the draft schedule:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that not a single healthy child from ages 5 to 18 died of COVID-19 throughout the first 15 months of the pandemic in Germany– the largest country in Europe, according to a major study.

A German registry established in March 2020, shows 1.5 million German children or adolescents were infected with Sars-Cov-2 between March 2020 and May 2021.

Not a single healthy child died from the virus.

In Sweden, it will not recommend Covid vaccines for children under 12 years old because they do not see a clear benefit for doing so.

“With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don’t see any clear benefit with vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said during a news conference, Reuters reported.

Last year, Dr. Robert Malone, the physician who invented the mRNA technology contained in COVID vaccines is urging all parents to abstain from vaccinating their children with the “irreversible” inoculation that could permanently damage their critical organs, reproductive systems and immune systems.

“Parents, before you inject your child, a decision that is irreversible, I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created,” Malone explained in a video. You can watch the video here.