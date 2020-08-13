CDC Warns US Should Brace For ‘Worst Fall’ Ever If Coronavirus Guildelines Are Ignored

The US risks the “worst fall” in the history of public health disasters if Americans don’t follow coronavirus guidelines according to CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Redfield told WebMD : “For your country right now and for the war that we’re in against COVID, I’m asking you to do four simple things: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and be smart about crowds”

Without following theses recommendations, this could be “the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we’ve ever had,” he said. In addition to taking measures to combat the pandemic, people should also get a flu vaccine.

“By getting vaccinated, you can protect your children” Redfield said.

“When we look at the mortality that we see with flu, one thing is for certain. The kids that get vaccinated, they basically get protected against death.”

“I’m not asking some of America to do it. We all gotta do it.” he told WebMD

The CDC has bought 10 million doses of the flu vaccine for uninsured adults this year, compared to 500,000 doses in past years, and more will likely be ready by the winter of 2021, Redfield said.

There are also a total of 270 active trials for COVID-19 treatments.