CDC Warn Multiple COVID Jabs ‘Lowers Lifespan by 24 Years’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that multiple Covid jabs lowers the lifespan of a person by up to 24 years.

According to the CDC’s all-cause mortality data, covid vaccinations destroy the immune system at rates that constantly increase with each passing year.

Naturalnews.com reports: “So taking 2021 as the base line, a 5 dosed person would be 350% more likely to die in 2031 and 700% more likely to die in 2041 and 1050% more likely to die in 2051 than an unvaxxed person,” The Exposé reveals. “It is just like compound interest.”

“Using this result, we can calculate the loss in life expectancy for a 30 year old male as follows … The life expectancy of a 30 year old unvaxxed male in the UK is around 80 years. So he can expect another 50 years of life.”

Conversely, a 30-year-old male who has taken four covid injection will only live, on average, until age 56, based on U.S. data. If that same 30-year-old male gets a fifth covid injection, he will have lost 24 years of life expectancy.

“That is the price you pay for trusting the NHS, trusting the government and trusting the BBC and the Main Stream Media,” is how The Exposé put it.

Australia makes a great case study in all this because the vast majority of its population is at least double-jabbed. The data coming out of that country continues to show that overall health is declining and people are increasingly dying earlier than expected, all because of the injections they are taking in obedience to their government.

“And yet I’m still not allowed to talk to any family members about any of this,” noted a commenter on a story about these damning revelations. “It’s heartbreaking that they still see me as the unvaccinated fool.”

“The people who are pushing these bioweapons need to be in prison for crimes against humanity,” wrote another about the perpetrators of these poison syringes.