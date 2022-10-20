CDC Panel Votes To Add Covid Shots to Childhood Vaccines Schedule

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add Covid-19 shots to its childhood vaccination schedule on Wednesday, clearing the path for vaccine manufacturers to gain full legal immunity for injuries and deaths in perpetuity.

The ACIP panel voted unanimously 15-0 for the CDC to recommend that children get the Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. The CDC is now almost certain to add the Covid shots to its ‘Childhood Vaccines Schedule,’ which schools often rely upon to mandate ‘vaccines’ in order to attend public school.

Watch as the committee members voiced their votes on the highly controversial measure.

Becker News reports:

The CDC earlier opened up its scheduled vote for public comment and received fierce blowback. Tens of thousands of comments poured into the CDC, the great majority seemingly in direct opposition to the vote to add the Covid vaccines to the childhood schedule. You can read more comments and add your own here.

ACIP’s decision to add the Covid shots is based on hidden data and in defiance of the minute Covid risk factors for healthy children, particularly for healthy children who have natural immunity due to a prior infection. In the United States, there is near-universal antibody seroprevalence due to prior infection. The Covid shots have known adverse events. It is a scientific fact that they do not stop the spread of the virus.

The Defender reports:

Vaccine makers are not liable for injuries or deaths associated with EUA vaccines but can be held liable for injuries caused by a fully licensed vaccine — unless that vaccine is added to the CDC’s childhood schedule.

Steve Kirsch, executive director of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, in a Substack post Monday, wrote that if the CDC votes to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the childhood vaccination program, it means “the ‘emergency’ can end, but the liability protection lives on.”

“This is the big prize for a vaccine manufacturer,” Kirsch wrote, adding, “That’s why they’ve targeted the kids with a vaccine that they don’t need.”

According to Kirsch, “If you get put on the CDC childhood vaccine schedule, it means:

“Liability protection forever for not just the vaccine for kids, but for the adult vaccine as well. “All states require vaccination in order to attend public school. Many tie their list to the CDC list or a subset thereof. So getting on the list is a key step to being mandated in many states.”

According to the Ethics and Public Policy Center, there is no need for a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines for children, as there is minimal evidence the COVID-19 vaccine benefits children.