CDC Quietly Erases Section That Claims ‘mRNA and Spike Protein Does Not Last Long in Body’

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has quietly deleted a key section of text on its website dedicated to encouraging people to become vaccinated that claimed the “mRNA and spike protein do not last long in the body.”
The rest of the erased text from the CDC website reads as follows: “Our cells break down mRNA from these vaccines and get rid of it within a few days after vaccination. Scientists estimate that the spike protein, like other proteins our body creates, may stay in the body up to a few weeks.” (Emphasis mine).
It’s worth noting that even when the CDC website was claiming that the spike protein would break down and stay in the body for a few weeks only, they were still using tentative words like “estimate” and “may.”
It’s far from the first change of tune from the CDC and Big Pharma regarding the Covid-19 vaccines. Just over 12 months ago the unvaccinated were being told by the White House to brace for a “winter of severe illness and death.”
We were being told the vaccines protected against infection. Social media sites including Facebook and Twitter were clamping down on anyone who suggested otherwise. Fast forward to today, and even quadruple-jabbed vaccine-ultras don’t bother making that claim.
With the threat of lawsuits looming, it will be interesting to see what the CDC memory-holes next. But, hey, follow the science and don’t ask questions. And definitely don’t check back on the CDC website for changes.
